Murrell arrested on drug charges

Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy McCarol initiated a traffic stop on Texas Eastern Road Sunday night for a vehicle with Wayne Murrell and Summer Hart, both of Russell Springs, inside.

A roadside investigation was conducted and methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found.

Murrell, 42, was lodged in the Adair County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hart, 43, was cited for possession of marijuana.

The Adair County Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.