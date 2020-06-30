Nancy Kidd, 68, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
She was born December 9, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Donald & Mary Nellist Murphy. Nancy was a homemaker.
Survivors Include:
Her Husband – Vance Kidd of Columbia
Two Daughters – Kandi Oakes of Columbia & Kristi Dove of Muskegon, MI
Two Sons – Charles Schroder & Donald Schroder both of Grand Rapids, MI
One Sister – Audie Chavez of Grand Rapids, MI
One Brother – Donald Murphy of Florida
Eight Grandchildren & Eight Great-Grandchildren
Cremation has been chosen by the family and no local services will be held.
Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements