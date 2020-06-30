Adair County Community Voice

Nancy Kidd

by

Nancy Kidd, 68, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born December 9, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Donald & Mary Nellist Murphy. Nancy was a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband – Vance Kidd of Columbia

Two Daughters – Kandi Oakes of Columbia & Kristi Dove of Muskegon, MI

Two Sons – Charles Schroder & Donald Schroder both of Grand Rapids, MI

One Sister – Audie Chavez of Grand Rapids, MI

One Brother – Donald Murphy of Florida

Eight Grandchildren & Eight Great-Grandchildren

Cremation has been chosen by the family and no local services will be held.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

