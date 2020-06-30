Nancy Kidd, 68, of Columbia, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville.

She was born December 9, 1951 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to the late Donald & Mary Nellist Murphy. Nancy was a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband – Vance Kidd of Columbia

Two Daughters – Kandi Oakes of Columbia & Kristi Dove of Muskegon, MI

Two Sons – Charles Schroder & Donald Schroder both of Grand Rapids, MI

One Sister – Audie Chavez of Grand Rapids, MI

One Brother – Donald Murphy of Florida

Eight Grandchildren & Eight Great-Grandchildren

Cremation has been chosen by the family and no local services will be held.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

