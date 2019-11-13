National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child will kick off the week of Nov. 18-25.

“I sincerely hope and pray that your church or organization will give serious consideration to participating in this ministry opportunity,” said Adair County Relations Coordinator Mark Fudge.

The theme for 2019 is “Mission Possible”.

The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to provide local churches that are our ministry partners around the world with shoebox gifts as a way to reach children in their communities.

For many children, this is the first gift they will ever receive. More important than the items inside the shoebox, the gifts are an opportunity to share God’s love and the good news of Jesus Christ with children and families in need.

A simple gift, packed with love, can communicate hope and transform the lives of children and families worldwide.

Fudge says the Bible tells us in Matthew 28:19-20, ‘Go ye therefore and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world.’

“Together we can make this ‘Mission Possible’,” said Fudge. “As part of the local Operation Christmas Child volunteer team, we are also here to serve in any way we can. Please feel free to contact me.”

For more information, reach Fudge by phone at 270-634-2919.

The new OCC promotional materials are available and can be ordered at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/order-materials/

The Columbia First Church of the Nazarene Wheet Fellowship Hall, located at 1200 Jamestown Street, will be the drop off location for Adair County. The dates and times for drop off or as follows.

Monday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.