Neal Edward Hemminger Jr., 43, of Columbia, KY died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence. Born in Hammond, IN he is the son of Neal Edward and Patty Madeline Miller Hemminger, Sr. of Edmonton, KY.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his fiancée Jennifer Hope Welch; four children Samuel Allen Hemminger, Elizabeth Ann Nicole Hemminger, Brittany Nicole Hemminger and Alexis Bybee; four siblings Brandy Hubbard, Rick Hemminger, Kevin Hemminger and Daniel Hemminger.

Funeral services and burial will be in Merrillville, IN. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the local arrangements.