No new coronavirus cases to report over the weekend

Sunday, June 7

We are happy to report no new cases, deaths, or hospitalizations today. We released two cases today (recovered), leaving us with twenty-three active cases across seven counties. It should be noted that a lot of weekend labs aren’t processed until Monday or Tuesday, so we will have to wait a day or two to get a clear picture. Nevertheless, in terms of present active cases and the number of new cases, last week represented the worst week in Kentucky since the state’s first positive COVID-19 case.

From a public health perspective, it is troubling to see so many group gatherings and so few people social distancing or wearing masks. When guidance was followed, we have witnessed COVID-19 be contained in nursing homes and factories. Thus, we also believe COVID-19 can be contained in the general public, without another economic shut-down, if most people will observe the precautions. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 249 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 11,287 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/07/20 (this includes 11,287 statewide plus 0 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.

https://www.lcdhd.org/2020/06/07/public-information-brief-6-07-20/