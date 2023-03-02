NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 20 UNDER 40

It’s time to make nominations for the 20 Under 40 class of 2023.

The program, sponsored by the Community Voice, recognizes local citizens who are innovative, creative, selfless, hardworking and positive influences, and they are chosen by members of the community. Businesses and individuals can nominate a candidate. Nominees must be under the age of 40 and must either reside in Adair County or originally be from Adair County. A candidate cannot turn 40 until 2024.

Nominations are open now, and a nomination form can be found at https://communityvoice.typeform.com/to/FUGFhb7k?typeform-source=adairvoice.com

While categories are listed, they are only provided to give you ideas on people you may want to nominate. Recipients are chosen by their qualifications and not by category restrictions.

Categories are agriculture, art and style, business/commerce, education, entertainment/music, healthcare/emergency services, multimedia, professional/services, public service, and sports/athletics.

Deadline for nominations is Thursday, March 23. Winners will be recognized in a special publication inside the Community Voice and will be the guests of honor during a 20 under 40 banquet in April.