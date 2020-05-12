Nursing Home Employee Tests Positive for COVID

An employee at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor is the only person in the 10-county Lake Cumberland district to test positive for COVID-19 today. That brings the total of nursing home employees who live in Adair County to test positive to 14. Two employees have died, Pam Hughes and Michelle Thompson. At least four other employees who live in other counties have also tested positive.

Thirteen people in the district were released from isolation today; 11 of those are Adair County residents. A total of 80 percent of the people in the district to have tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered. Ten percent have died.

LCDHD MAY 12, 2020 UPDATE:



