Nursing Home Resident Dies From Coronavirus

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported today that a resident at Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor died as the result of COVID-19.

Another nursing home resident tested positive today as well, an 83-year-old female. Also in the 10-county district, one Casey County resident and two Pulaski county residents tested positive.

The district has had 20 people die from the virus, resulting in a mortality rate of 10.15 percent, higher than the state average. Fourteen of those deaths were Adair County residents, with two being Summit Manor employees and 12 being residents.