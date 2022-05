Columbia Mayor Pam Hoots signs a proclamation recently proclaiming May 8-14 as Nursing Home Week in Columbia. The proclamation has been designated to recognize the essential roles of skilled nursing care centers.

Joining the mayor were Signature Health Care employees Deb Smith, Misty Sewell, Dana Helm, Jamie Turner, Lana Roy, and Latasha Harden; as well as residents Eula Moss, Rose Willis, and Rebecca Melton.