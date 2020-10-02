Officers arrest Adair man on multiple drug charges

Oct. 2, 2020

Columbia Police Officer Trevor Foster arrested Derek Cowan, 38, late Thursday night in Columbia on multiple drug charges.

Foster and fellow officers Ethan Pike and Evan Burton responded to Walmart on Burkesville Road after receiving a report of a male behaving erratically in the store. The officers made contact with the subject and later detained him.A search of the subject’s property yielded marijuana and suspected methamphetamine. Cowan has been charged with possession of marijuana as well as possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense.