One New Coronavirus Case Reported in Adair on Thursday

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported on Thursday that a new case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Adair County. A 66-year-old male from Adair is believed to have contracted the virus in a way indirectly related to the nursing home and brings the county’s total of confirmed cases to 96.

There were no deaths reported in the district Thursday. Seven were released from home-isolation (recovered), so 82% of total confirmed cases in the district have recovered. Three other cases were reported in addition to the Adair County resident: a 60-year-old male, a 65-year-old female, and a 70-year-old male in Pulaski.