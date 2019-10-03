OPINION: Columbia Gulf response is not good enough

FROM SHARON BURTON, EDITOR

After requesting a public comment for days, Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner received a written response from Trans Canada Energy (Columbia Gulf) Thursday stating the company is monitoring the situation after residents in the Knifley and Robinson Ridge Road area heard noises coming from a pipeline.

Their response included assurance that they are “working to determine the cause of the noise.”

Knifley residents will never forget the Columbia Gulf pipeline explosion that took place February 13, 2014. I am sure the residents listening to the noise coming from the Columbia Gulf line now are thinking about that every day.

Telling us that they are “monitoring the situation” and “working to determine the cause” is a pathetic and unacceptable response. Tell us it is safe. Or, tell us that it isn’t, but don’t give us nonsense.

These gas companies want community support when they want to add lines across our country, but we know first hand that their service once the lines are in the ground lack severely. Do these people even care about the lives of residents in Knifley?

We do. We urge EM Director Keltner and Judge Cowan to continue to demand action from this company. We appreciate the efforts of our local officials to hold this company accountable. They need our support and they need our voices. We want answers and we want them now.

