Pair arrested on drug charges after suspicious person complaint

The Adair County 911 received a call of a suspicious male in the White Oak community who was yelling at cars as they passed and had a hatchet in his hands on Tuesday, May 26 at 3:15 p.m.

Adair County Sheriff Brockman and Deputy Chandler Staten responded to the area along with Kentucky State Police troopers.

Located in a church recreational area were a male and female who matched descriptions given and it was believed the couple was under the influence of intoxicating substance.

The couple was taken into custody and during the investigation syringes, pills and methamphetamine were located.

Samantha Head, 30, of Shelby County was arrested by Staten on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication excluding alcohol.

Also arrested was Donald Edwards, 44, of Jefferson County on charges of public intoxication.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.