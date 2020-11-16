Pair arrested on drug charges

11-19-20

Deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man and woman Friday night on drug charges.

Adair County K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin pulled over a 1989 Toyota truck Nov. 13 approximately 19 miles north of Columbia in the Elkhorn community. During the stop, probable cause was developed and controlled substances were found in the vehicle. K-9 Deputy Nitro was involved in the search.

Charles Perry was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first degree; possession of a controlled substance, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended license.

Shawna Luttoyt, 27, of Campbellsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine, first degree; and possession of a controlled substance, second degree.Perry and Luttoyt are lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s department is handling the investigation.