Parade highlights weekend of Christmas Events

Local favorite events that happen during the Christmas season are returning to Columbia this weekend.

The annual Christmas parade is always a major highlight and will make its way down Jamestown Street and around the public square on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Columbia-Adair County Chamber of Commerce.

Here are other popular activities to enjoy:

CHRISTMAS PLAY

The Antioch United Methodist Church will present the play, “CHRISTmas Comes to Little Rock Louise” on Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3422 Wheeler Hill Rd., Columbia.

JOURNEY TO THE MANGER

Pickett’s Chapel Church will be performing Journey to the Manger December 2, 3, and 4 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., located at 2300 Milltown Rd. in the Portland community of Adair County. The drive-thru event is free to everyone.

OPEN HOUSE

The Trabue Russell House will hold an open house on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Santa will be present from noon until 1 p.m. The historic home is located at 201 Jamestown St., Columbia.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

Lindsey Wilson College will present the “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” Christmas Carnival, held at the Holloway Wellness Center from 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Crafts, inflatables and fun activities are available at no cost. The center is located on Young Street.

KIDS CHRISTMAS CRAFT PARTY

A Kids Christmas Craft Party will be held at the Adair County Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Kid friendly foam crafts will be made. Please enter through the basement.

CHRISTMAS PARADE

Christmas in Columbia Parade is Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to participate in the parade should contact the Chamber at 270-384-6020 or email coladair@duo-county.com.

SPECIAL SHOPPING OPPORTUNITIES

There will also be some extra shopping opportunities in Columbia this weekend. Local businesses will participate in “To the Nines” by staying open late on Friday. On Saturday, more than 65 vendors are participating in the Christmas at City Farm, located at 135 Moore St. The shopping event will be held from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.