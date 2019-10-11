Participate in the annual Ronald McDonald House Donation Drive

Adair County has the chance to give once again to the annual Ronald McDonald House Charities Wish List Donation Drive.

The Columbia-Adair County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the drive from now until Oct. 29 to help families in both Lexington and Louisville’s Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms.

“Columbia-Adair County has always really come through for this event and we hope this year will be the same,” says Chamber Director Ellen Zornes.

The items on the wish list help families maintain their health and well being while staying as guests, and cash is also always gratefully accepted.

Items to be donated can be dropped off during the drive event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the back parking lot of the Chamber of Commerce at 201 Burkesville Street, or can be dropped off any time before the event during the Chamber of Commerce’s business hours from 9 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

The Adair County Schools will also be collecting items until Oct. 29.

Check out the wish list below to help a family in need.

*Cheese and peanut putter crackers

*Individually packaged snacks (chips/cookies/Goldfish crackers/trail mix/raisins)

*Baking supplies

*Cake and cookie mixes

*Icing

*Individual microwave meals

*Assorted breakfast cereals

*Assorted variety chips/cookies

*Chapstick

*Dental Floss

*Individual hand sanitizer

*Individual pocket tissues

*Small non-skid rugs

*Powdered laundry detergent

*Shaving cream

*Toothpaste and toothbrushes

*Disinfectant sprays

*Stainless steel surface cleaner

*Windex Multi-purpose cleaner

*Paper towels

*8 ½ x 11 copy paper

*Can openers

*Disposable vinyl gloves

*Distilled water