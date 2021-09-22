Parties choose candidates for state House seat

This story initially appeared in the Sept. 16 issue of the Community Voice. To get your own subscription to local news coverage, call 270-384-9454.

The nominees are set for the special election to determine who fills the currently vacant state representative seat in District 51 following meetings last week between Adair and Taylor counties’ Republican and Democrat parties.

The Democrat board and precinct officers for Adair and Taylor counties met Thursday at Miller Park in Campbellsville for a meeting chaired by the Kentucky Democrat Party. Eddie Rogers, a former four- term judge executive for Taylor County, was theonly candidate, nominated by Vicky Pike and unanimously approved.

“They called me about 9:30 Thursday night and told me that I was nominated as the Democrat candidate,” Rogers, who was not in attendance for the meeting, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “It’s my goal to make Adair and Taylor counties prosper, more than we have in the past. I feel very honored that the committee, Adair and Taylor County, have given me the opportunity to go to Frankfort and represent the 51st district the way we should be, as two of the top counties in the commonwealth. We have so much here to offer; we just need to let people know.”

Adair County Democrat Party chairman Ben Loy said Tuesday that he expects Rogers to run a strong campaign, and that his success might hinge on voter turnout.

“I think Eddie represented Taylor County well for the 16 years he was in there, and I think he would really work for this area,” Loy said. “He’s a good leader and I think he would work well with the (Gov. Andy) Beshear administration. In a special election like this, you usually expect a 10 to 15 percent turnout, so it might come down to which party can mobilize their voters the best.”

Loy said that fundraising efforts for Rogers are in the planning stages. Rogers, for his part, said campaigning this time around would be much different from the four races he ran for judge.

“I’m kind of leery of going door-to-door this time because of Covid, which is what I always did before,” Rogers said. “I think right now people probably don’t want someone coming by their house like that, but I’ll do some advertisements and find other ways to campaign and meet people, interact with people.”

Republicans choose Pollock

Just 24 hours after Rogers earned the Democrat nomination, Sarge Pollock secured the Republican nod at a meeting held at the Campbellsville Community center, ran by the Kentucky Republican Party.

While Tim Shafer had publicly announced his intentions to seek the nomination, only Pollock was in attendance, and he was the only candidate nominated, securing all votes from both the Adair and Taylor delegations.

“I was the only candidate there, and they all voted for me,” Pollock said Tuesday. “I shared a few thoughts on my vision and what my intent is for the 51st District and that was about it. Obviously, I’m super excited for this opportunity to represent Adair and Taylor County. I look forward to meeting people, sharing my vision, what I stand for, and the values we hold dear to us in this district.”

Pollock said he plans to hit the ground running with his campaign, meeting as many people as possible. He said that he intends to spend plenty of time in Adair County between now and the election, scheduled for Nov. 2.

“We don’t have a lot of time, but I plan on working as hard as I can to meet voters and hear their concerns,” Pollock said. “I’m going to be out at events in Adair and Taylor County, so I hope to meet as many people as I can. I’m going to work for people’s votes.”

County Clerk gears up for election

The matter of where voters will go to cast their ballots on Nov. 2 has not yet been resolved. Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer submitted her plan – which includes five precincts – to the state last week, but has yet to receive word of approval or denial.

Another challenge for Greer this election will be finding precinct workers to fill the required roles. Two Democrats and two Republicans are required to work each precinct.

To contact Greer about working the election, or for information on receiving an absentee ballot, interested parties are encouraged to contact the county clerk’s office at 270-384-2801.

By Wes Feese

wes@adairvoice.com