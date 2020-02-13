Partin, Blackaby win school contest

The Kentucky Education Association hosts a special contest each year recognizing school employees that Make A DIFFERENCE in a student’s life. Locally, the Adair County Education Associate encourages students to participate in this event.

Students produce an image of someone, in a creative way, that has meant something special to them at school. Each student who participates gets their artwork mailed to KEA in Frankfort. In March the tunnel between the main capitol building and the annex building is covered with all of this amazing art. Locally, ACEA awards $25 to a student on each campus who is considered to have shown the best artistic rendition.

Two campuses participated this year. At Adair County Elementary School Jace Partin won with a picture of Mr. Curry and at Adair County Middle School Bella Blackaby won with a picture of Mr. Bryant.

Congratulations to these students!