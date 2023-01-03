Paul Douglas “Doug” Hatcher, 62, of Columbia, KY passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Columbia, KY on January 19, 1960, to the late James and Hilda Bruton Hatcher.

Doug was of the Christian faith and enjoyed riding his mule, trading on Beef Cattle and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Diane Wheeler Hatcher of Columbia, KY; two children Eric Hatcher (Jessica) and Kandace Hatcher Webster (Alan) both of Columbia, KY; six grandchildren Dallas, Waylon, and Memphis Hatcher and Khloe, Finley, and Paisley Webster; five siblings Linda Bragg (David) of Bowling Green, KY, Mike Hatcher (Wanda) of Columbia, KY, Gary Hatcher (Terri Lynn) of Columbia, KY, Keith Hatcher (Ann) of Russell Springs, KY, and Carl Bailey (Jamie) of Columbia, KY; several nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home with burial in the Haven Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4:00-8:00pm and will continue Thursday morning at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home.

Bro. Gary Conover will be officiating, and pallbearers will be Alan Webster, Chase Hatcher, Dylan Hatcher, Blake Hatcher, Jacody Downey, and Lonnie Hourigan. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Bailey and Cody Hourigan.