Pipeline company issues release, says ‘sound waves do not pose a safety issue’

Friday, October 4, 2019

Trans Canada Energy (Columbia Gulf) has issued a follow up response concerning sounds heard in the Robinson Ridge/Knifley area. The Community Voice left a message with the company’s media line yesterday but the call has not been returned.

The following response was sent to Emergency Management Director Mike Keltner, who forwarded to local media:

TC Energy representatives have been actively working on a solution to remedy the sounds heard by residents in Adair County, Kentucky. These sound waves do not pose a safety issue, and we want to ensure residents that after extensive assessment, the integrity of our pipe and system are safe to operate. Since the issue was first discovered, engineers and operations personnel have been on site conducting tests and have determined that the sound heard by nearby residents is being caused by sound waves reverberating along the pipe.

We will continue to actively monitor the situation and investigate possible ways to address the noise levels. We appreciate the input from the community, and we have heard them and are working toward addressing their concerns. We will continue to keep community leaders informed going forward.