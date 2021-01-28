Planning and Zoning Board will have a meeting Feb. 11 at City Hall

Please be advised the City of Columbia Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 11 at 6:10 p.m. in City Hall.

The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the following:

Request for zone change from R1 (Low Density Residential) to C2 Highway Oriented Commercial for a lot located at 614 Fairground Street (PVA Map No. 000-04-06-001.00). The purpose is to be able to explore development and sale options. Property owned by Easton Bryant.

The hearing is open to the public.