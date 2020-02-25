Plant a rose bush

Spring is coming and the City of Columbia is starting their work on various city properties.

One of these projects is replacing and adding to the rose bushes at the Julia Miller Horton Rose Garden at the Trabue Russell House on Jamestown Hill.

With that, the city is offering the public the chance to donate a rose bush in memory of or in honor of someone.

“We want the public to be a part of this,” said Mayor Pamela Hoots. “The garden is an asset to our town and community.”

The rose garden is currently handled by local gardener, Mary Ann Loy.

The cost of the rose bush is $20 and a tag will be placed with the bush denoting the gift. To donate a bush, please come by city hall and fill out a designated form.

For further information, please call city hall at 270-384-2501 or stop by at 116 Campbellsville St., Ste. #2.