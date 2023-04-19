Police investigate shooting at local restaurant

Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 7:32 p.m.

Charges against Alisha Corbin were keyed in incorrectly and a report provided to the public about a charge against her was incorrect, according to Sheriff Brockman. Corbin has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Two people were shot at Anderson’s Pizzeria, 1411 Campbellsville Rd., around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday night after an altercation that started inside the restaurant and continued into the parking lot.

Sheriff Josh Brockman said according to reports from witnesses and security footage, two males attacked Ernesto Garcia, 42, and Alisha Corbin, 37, both of Columbia, inside the restaurant. Brockman said the two males, identified as Chris Marano and Stephen Perez, had been harassing employees and customers and had been asked to leave, but they remained in the restaurant.

The attack started as Garcia and Corbin headed to pay their bill at the register. Brockman said the two men were kicking Garcia, stomping him in the head and hitting him with chairs and bar stools.

Corbin had been pushed to the ground several times but managed to get away and went outside. She returned with a 9 mm pistol.

As Corbin re-entered the restaurant, employees were helping Garcia leave through a different doorway. When Corbin saw that Garcia was no longer in the restaurant, she backed out of the building.

The two alleged assailants went into the parking lot after Corbin, and a witness told police that Marano said he had a gun, and he charged toward Garcia. Garcia had taken the gun from Corbin and began shooting, Brockman said.

Marano was shot in the abdomen, in the hand and the right thigh. He has been flown to University of Louisville and is listed in stable condition. An employee, Neal Rooks, was shot in the foot and was in stable condition, Brockman said.

Perez, 36, was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, 1st degree. He may face additional charges.

Garcia and Corbin have been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, 1st degree. Charges against Marano are pending. Brockman said, based on witnesses at the scene and security footage, it appears that Garcia acted in self-defense. However, the case will be presented to Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Wright to determine any future charges in the case.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and offered assistance.

Update: Wednesday, April 19, 7:37 a.m.

Three people have been charged with public intoxication charges and a grand jury could decide further charges stemming from a shooting incident at Anderson’s Pizzeria Tuesday night. A fourth man is hospitalized and facing charges.

Sheriff Josh Brockman said the shooting took place after two men reportedly attacked Ernesto Garcia, 42, and his girlfriend, Alisha Corbin, 37, inside the restaurant.

Officers were able to speak to several witnesses and view security footage, and Brockman said the two assailants were brutally beating Garcia, hitting him with chairs and bar stools and kicking him in the head. Corbin had also been attacked but was able to get away and went outside to a vehicle and returned with a gun.

As Corbin re-entered the restaurant, employees were helping Garcia leave through a different entrance. When Corbin saw that Garcia was no longer in the restaurant, she backed out of the building.

The two alleged assailants came out into the parking lot after Garcia and Corbin, and witnesses told police that one of the men said they were armed and planned to shoot them. Garcia took the gun from Corbin and began shooting.

One of the alleged assailants, whose identity has not been released, was shot several times. He has been flown to Louisville for medical care. An employee who had assisted Garcia was shot in the foot and was in stable condition, Brockman said.

Another man, Stephen Perez, 36, was arrested and charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, 1st degree. Garcia has been charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct, 1st degree. Corbin has been charged with public intoxication, controlled substance, (excluding alcohol); and disorderly conduct, 1st degree.

Update: 11:05 p.m. The Community Voice has learned that one employee at the restaurant was shot after trying to help break up an altercation. He was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. He is in stable condition. At least one other male was also shot.

Original post, Tuesday, April 19, 2023

Local law enforcement has been on the scene of a multiple shooting at Anderson’s Pizzeria since 9:12 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

At least two males and one female were seen in the parking lot in handcuffs as officers investigated the shooting. One Hispanic male was taken by EMS to T.J. Columbia then flown by emergency helicopter after reportedly being shot three times, once in the abdomen. Another male, who was being detained, had been treated for a head injury at the scene. It was reported at the scene that the altercation began inside the restaurant and it was a personal incident, not a random shooting.

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, several deputies, several officers from the Columbia Police Department and Kentucky State Police are on the scene. More information will be provided as it becomes available and will be published in this week’s edition of the Community Voice.