Michael “Sarge” Pollock will be State Representative for Adair and Taylor counties after earning the most votes in both counties by a strong margin.

In Adair County:

Michael “Sarge” Pollock (R)……….1797

Edwin “Eddie” Rogers (D)………….379

Timothy Gordon Shafer (I)…………..70

In Taylor County:

Pollock…………………………………..3420

Rogers……………………………………1321

Shafer……………………………………….91

Totals:

Pollock……………….5217

Rogers……………….1700

Shafer…………………..161

(Unofficial totals)