Polls are open for today’s Special Election

Polls will be open until 6 p.m. tonight for voters to cast ballots in the 2021 Special Election for the District 51 House seat vacated due to the death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney.

Voters in Adair and Taylor counties will be making their selections from Republican candidate Michael “Sarge” Pollock, Democrat Edwin “Eddie” Rogers; and Timothy Gordon Shafer, an Independent.

Precincts can vote at: Trinity United Methodist Church, 2252 Campbellsville Rd.; Breeding Area Volunteer Fire Department, 290 Fire Department Rd.; Knifley Area Volunteer Fire Department, 6130 Elkhorn Rd.; Jim Blair Center, 901 Hudson St.; and the basement of the Courthouse Annex, 424 Public Square.

For more information, contact the Adair County Clerk’s Office at 270-384-2801.