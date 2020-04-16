Post 15 National Telecommunicators Week

Columbia, Ky. (April 16, 2019) – Since April 12-18 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week, people all across the U.S. are expressing their gratitude to more than 200,000 individuals who are referred to as the “heroes behind the headsets.” Dispatchers provide a lifeline between citizens in need and officers in the field. Although citizens may never see them, they play a critical role in keeping law enforcement and citizens safe 24/7.

Kentucky State Police Post 15 wants to take a moment to show our appreciation to the eight dispatchers we have, who very seldom get the recognition they deserve: Randy Adams from Somerset, Heather Reliford, Tammy Bunch, and Zack Giles from Columbia, Miranda Luttrell from Russell Springs, Julie McDonald from Liberty, Jamia Benningfield and Zane Bemis from Campbellsville. In 2019 Post 15 telecommunicators answered over 20,000 calls for service. KSP telecommunicators not only dispatch for Troopers but also for Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Fish and Wildlife, ABC, and the KY Dept of Agriculture. These guys and gals are the TRUE first responders who also work holidays, sacrifice time with family by missing ballgames, birthdays, holiday gatherings, work nights, and weekends, and deal with some of the most unimaginable tragedies. During stressful times they really can be that “calm during the chaos.” They are a lifeline to all and are some of the most selfless people you will ever meet. Troopers and Officers may go home and be on call but, there is always someone sitting in that seat waiting to answer the next call of an emergency.

These amazing men and women do this every single day without ever expecting anything in return. Sincerely, Thank you all for what you do!