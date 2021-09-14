Public invited to discuss court system response to domestic violence Sept. 27-30

Registration required for 4 regional events

FRANKFORT, Ky., Sept. 13, 2021 – The public is invited to discuss how the state court system handles cases of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and sexual violence at four virtual community forums this month. The regional forums will take place Sept. 27-30 on Zoom. Participants are required to register.

The forums are part of an in-depth, statewide assessment being conducted by the Administrative Office of the Courts, the operations arm of the Kentucky Judicial Branch. The assessment is to identify gaps in the way the court system addresses domestic violence issues.

In 2020, more than 12,000 criminal cases involving domestic violence and related charges were filed in Kentucky courts.

“If you or someone you know has sought and/or received assistance through the courts for domestic violence, dating violence, stalking or sexual violence, we want to hear from you,” said Vanessa Chauhan, the AOC’s domestic violence program coordinator. “These situations are devastating to the individuals and their families and we want to do everything we can to ensure our court professionals are trained and equipped to serve them.”

Participants are encouraged to attend the forum where they live or work but can take part in a different forum if necessary.

Community Forum Schedule

Sept. 27, 2021

4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

For citizens residing or working in these counties: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Greenup, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Rockcastle, Whitley and Wolfe

Sept. 28, 2021

4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

For citizens residing or working in these counties: Bath, Boone, Bourbon, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Clark, Fayette, Fleming, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton, Lewis, Mason, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Powell, Robertson, Rowan, Scott, Shelby, Trimble and Woodford

Sept. 29, 2021

4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

For citizens residing or working in these counties: Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, LaRue, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, McCreary, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Pulaski, Russell, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren, Washington and Wayne

Sept. 30, 2021

4-5 p.m. ET/3-4 p.m. CT

Registration required. Click here to register. You will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom meeting link.

For citizens residing or working in these counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster