Registration is still being accepted for children wanting to play in the Adair County Little League Baseball and Softball Divisions. Parents can sign-up their children Monday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 17, at the Blue Building at Joe Johnson Little League Park.

Registration will be open for boys and girls, ages 3-12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night.

The cost is $60 for the first child of the family, $30 for each additional child. Cash, check or debit card will be accepted