Registration deadline for general election set

With less than two months until Election Day, Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer released information on important dates for local voters.

The last day to register for the general election is Oct. 11. Online registration through elect. ky.gov, must be received by 4 p.m. Registrations returned to the clerk’s office in person will be accepted until the close of business.

For those who can’t vote in person, mail-in absentee ballot requests can be made at gov- oteky.com, or by calling the clerk’s office at 270- 384-2801. The absentee online portal will be open from Sept. 24 through Oct. 25, which is the deadline for requesting an absentee mail-in ballot.

Excused, in-person absentee voters must make application to cast an absentee ballot in person Oct. 26-28, Oct. 31-Nov. 2. Voters must confirm their identity at the clerk’s office at 424 Public Square, Suite 3, Columbia.

In-person, no excuse absentee voting will be allowed Nov. 3-5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No voting will be done Nov. 7. Voting on Election Day, Nov. 8, must be done at the voter’s regular precincts.