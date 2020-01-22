Registration for 4-H summer camp begins March 2

4-H camp may be a few months away, but spots fill on a first-come first-served basis, along with the $50 non-refundable deposit.

There are camping spots available for approximately 25 boys and 50 girls.

No sign-ups for 4-H Camp will be accepted until March 2, so visit the Adair County Extension Office location at 409 Fairground St. on March 1 or after to secure a spot for 4-H Camp.

Scholarship applications to attend 4-H camp will also be available on March 2. Once the application and $50 deposit are turned in, applicants will receive the 4-H Camp packet with all necessary camp information

Youth from Adair County can go to 4-H Camp at Lake Cumberland 4-H Center from May 26-29 with 4-H members from Green, Marion and Wayne counties. The total cost for Camp is $230, which includes lodging, meals, etc.

Campers will take part in an organized program of activities such as swimming, boating, archery, hiking, crafts, outdoor education, folk games, camp fires, group sports and more. They’ll make new friends and learn more about citizenship, leadership and getting along with others.

Adair County campers will leave on Tuesday, May 26 and return on Friday, May 29. 4-H Agent Tony Rose will attend the entire camp, as well several adult and teen leaders from Adair County.

The group will travel via Adair County school buses driven by Adair County bus drivers.

Remember these dates:

March 2 until spots are full – Camp applications will be accepted, along with the $50 non-refundable deposit.

May 1 – remaining fees, along with Camp Packet, are due to the extension office.

For questions or information, contact Tony Rose, County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development, at 270-384-2317 or email trose@uky.edu.