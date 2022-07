Adair County schools  will provide two opportunities over the next week for parents to register their children for the 2022-23 school, and receive some help doing it.

District officials will be at the Adair County High School cafeteria July 20 and July 27 to walk parents through all the steps of registration. The help is free of charge and will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

For more information, call 270-384-2476.