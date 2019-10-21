Residents can dispose of unwanted medications Saturday at KSP

The Kentucky State Police Post 15, Columbia will be participating in the DEA National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Our collection point will be located a Kentucky State Police Post 15, located at 1118 Jamestown St.

All citizens that wish to participate may dispose of their current or outdated unwanted medication either in its original container or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. If an original container is submitted, the individual should remove any identifying information from the prescription label.

All solid dosage pharmaceutical products and liquids in consumer containers may be accepted. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The depositor should ensure that the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Intravenous solutions, injectable medications, and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood borne pathogens.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

At the conclusion of the event, the Kentucky State Police will seal the drug disposal boxes in accordance with agency policy and procedure and store them until turned over to the DEA.