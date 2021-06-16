Ricky L. Sinclair, 62, of Columbia, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Clarksville, Ind. on August 20, 1958 to the late Audrie Lee Sinclair and Tilda Turner Kitch.

He was a former forklift operator and truck driver for Wolford and Wethington Lumber Company in Liberty, and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his life-partner and companion Rena Tyler of Columbia; three step-children Allan McKinney, Michelle Zachow (Scott) and Tim McKinney (Angie); six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Chet Sinclair, Theresa Ingermann (Chris), Brenda Sinclair and Lynda Sinclair; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and one great great nephew.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Sinclair; a nephew, Christian Ingerman; and his fur baby Jenny.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Bearwallow Cemetery.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.