Rolling Road Blocks Planned for Sunday on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway

For overhead utility line work

SOMERSET, Ky. – Rolling road blocks will affect traffic traveling the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway in Adair County on Sunday, April 30, for overhead utility line work.

Under an approved Kentucky Transportation Cabinet permit, A & C Communications crews will be replacing overhead wiring on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway at milepoint 41.43 approximately 4 miles east of the Metcalfe County line.

On Sunday, April 30, traffic traveling both east and west bound will be temporarily slowed down and, at times, stopped as crews install lines across the expressway. These rolling road blocks will begin at 6 a.m. and will be completed by approximately 1 p.m.

The duration of work may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to allow extra time in reaching their destination.

The traffic changes are necessary to protect utility crews working alongside the roadway and as a safety precaution for travelers. Please slow down and use caution while in the work zone.

(April 24, 2023)