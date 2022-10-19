Roundup: ACMS girls win CKMSAC sixth-grade title

The Adair County Middle School Lady Indians knocked off Green County 27-7 and Russell County 36-17 Saturday afternoon in Russell Springs to win the Central Kentucky Middle School Athletic Conference Sixth Grade Championship.

Ila Loy came up big for Adair County with 10 points in the first game and 12 in the second contest. Ella Brown had a total of 22 points over both games, and Makayla White scored five points in the first game and seven in the second contest.

The postseason continues for the Lady Indians. Adair County will play in the tournament championship Oct. 20 (tonight) in both the seventh- and eighth-grade divisions.

ACMS beat Campbellsville 31-29 in the seventh-grade semifinals Monday night. The Lady Indians will battle Green County in the championship contest. Adair County rolled over Campbellsville in the eighth-grade game by a score of 35-17. It will battle Russell County tonight in the title game.

Action begins at 5 p.m. at Adair County Middle School.



ACHS Indians fall 2-0

in first Esports contest

The Adair County High School Esports team lost its season opener last week with a 2-0 decision to Williamsburg.

“I’m really proud of how the guys played. Williamsburg is a good team, but we held our own,” said ACHS coach Jared Redford. “It was two really close matches, especially considering we were in our first match ever.”

The individual game scores were not available.

“We aren’t far away from being a pretty good team,” Radford said. “When we get more practices and more matches under our belts, we’re going to be in a really good position. It is just a matter of time.

“I am happy the guys finally got a chance to compete. It’s been a long road that started almost a year ago. I was proud of the result no matter what it was.”

Adair County will be back in action on Tuesday. The Indians, as does every other Esports team in the state each week, will log into a gaming service and be randomly paired with another high school for that week’s contest.



Lindsey Wilson football wins again

The Lindsey Wilson College football team picked up a 37-7 win against visiting Faulkner in a dominant run game and defensive performance at Parnell Family Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Lindsey Wilson will hit the road Saturday when the Blue Raiders travel to Lebanon, Tenn. to face Cumberland University. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.