 Routine traffic stop leads to arrest

James Burris, 33, of Columbia was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by Adair County Sheriff’ s deputies late that night on Pelly Ln., north of Columbia.

Following a roadside investigation and a search of the vehicle, deputies found a large amount of methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Burris was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail. He is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance, first degree, cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputy Chandler Staten and his K-9 Nitro were the arresting officers.