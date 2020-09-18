Russell County man arrested in Adair on meth charges

According to Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, on Sept. 16, 2020 just before midnight the Adair County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a complaint on Gentry Road, nine miles east of Columbia.

Chief Deputy Justin Cross came into contact with Timothy Lee, 48, of Russell Springs. During preliminary investigation it was believed he was in possession of controlled substances. After search, suspected oxycodone and Xanex were located. He was arrested and lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree .

The Adair Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation.