Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Cross arrested Cody Johnson of Russell Springs Tuesday on drug charges.

Responding to information received on a drug complaint, Cross; along with Columbia Police officers Evan Burton and Drew Conn, arrived at a residence on Yates Street.

After an investigation and search, Johnson, 22, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, first degree, methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.