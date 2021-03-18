Adair County Community Voice

Russell County man arrested on drug charges

Jeffrey Newland of Russell County was arrested Monday on drug charges after Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett responded to a call of a suspicious person south of Columbia, near the Adair County/Cumberland County line.

Newland, 34, appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating subject upon Padgett’s arrival. He failed a series of sobriety tests and, when arrested, he was found to be in illegal possession of a controlled prescription narcotic.

Newland was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

