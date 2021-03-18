Russell County man arrested on drug charges

Jeffrey Newland of Russell County was arrested Monday on drug charges after Adair County Sheriff’s Deputy Derek Padgett responded to a call of a suspicious person south of Columbia, near the Adair County/Cumberland County line.

Newland, 34, appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating subject upon Padgett’s arrival. He failed a series of sobriety tests and, when arrested, he was found to be in illegal possession of a controlled prescription narcotic.

Newland was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.

