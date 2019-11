Adair County Sheriff’s Office investigated a single vehicle rollover accident 10 miles south of Columbia on Montpelier Road on Nov. 11, 2019.

Harry Chastain, 54, of Russell County was operating a 1984 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling east on Montpelier Road. Chastain dropped off the shoulder of the roadway, went up an earth embankment and overturned.

He was transported to Russell County Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Sheriff Deputy Josh Durbin is investigating officer.