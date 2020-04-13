Russell County woman injured in collision

A Russell County woman and a Taylor County man were involved in an accident in Adair County on Hwy. 61 south on Monday, leaving one injured.

Alvin Bright, 48, of Campbellsville was traveling south on Hwy. 61 in a 2017 Ford truck when a trailer he was pulling detached from the truck and entered into the oncoming lane.

The trailer struck a 2014 Jeep being operated by Heather Bartlett, 42, of Russell Springs, who was traveling north.

Bartlett was treated on scene by Adair County EMS and then transferred to T.J. Health of Columbia and Bright was uninjured.

Seat belts were in use.

Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Staten is investigating the collision and was assisted on scene by the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia-Adair County Fire Department.