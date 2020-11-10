Russell Springs man arrested Monday in Columbia

Brandon Gillock, 40, of Russell Springs was arrested Monday night in Columbia and is facing several charges.

Columbia Police Officer Charles Greer responded to a man passed out in his car on Page Street. Greer could not wake the individual initially, but after making entry into the vehicle identified the subject as Gillock.

Gillock was found to be under the influence and a search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia and narcotics. Gillock is facing numerous charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Greer was assisted on the scene by officers Jamie Cole and Drew Conn.