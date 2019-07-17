Saturday wreck injures five

Two toddlers and a teenager were among five people injured during an accident that occurred in front of A-1 Auto on Hudson Street Saturday morning.

Police say the accident occurred around 9:43 a.m. Saturday when Landon Sneed, 17, of Columbia, backed out from A-1 Auto in front of a van traveling on Hudson Street. The van was being driven by William Corbin, 34, and held a total of 12 occupants. Sneed was driving a 20008 Mercury Mariner.

Corbin and four passengers were transported to T.J. Health Columbia and Corbin was later flown to University of Louisville Hospital. The four injured passengers, which included Alicia Burton, 23, a 2-year-old female, a 2-year-old male, and a 14-year-old female, were treated and released.

City Police Officer Gary Roy is investigating. Adair County EMS responded to the scene.