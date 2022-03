Adair County School Superintendent Dr. Pamela Stephens announced Tuesday night that schools in the county would be closed Thursday and Friday to honor the passing of students Dalton Gilbert and Shyanna Harmon.

Harmon’s funeral will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Adair County Middle School. while Gilbert’s funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the high school. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. each day.