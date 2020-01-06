Search of residence leads to arrest

On Jan. 1 at 11:25 a.m., Post 15 received information of a subject trafficking in marijuana at a residence located 6 miles east of Columbia on Harris Road. Upon arrival troopers Aron Jones, Levi Scott, Clint Bale and Deputy Chandler Staten, noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Consent to search was given which resulted in units locating a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a large sum of cash. Jones arrested and charged Austin Mitchell, 21, of Columbia with trafficking in marijuana (8 oz to 5 lbs.) 1st offense enhancement, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mitchell was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.