Sen. Max Wise will be in Columbia for town hall meeting Tuesday

Senator Max Wise (R-Campbellsville) announced the dates and locations of his upcoming town halls.

“Town hall forums are a beneficial and transparent way for me to listen to my constituents and gain feedback from them on the issues that the General Assembly plans to tackle during the upcoming legislative session,” Senator Wise said. “I am proud to have held these meetings every year since assuming office.”

He will be in Columbia on Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8:30 a.m.

Adair County Town Hall Meeting

Adair County Public Library

Columbia, KY