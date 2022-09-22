Sen. Wise named as Lt. Gov. choice for candidate Kelly Craft

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – Kelly Craft announced Sen. Max Wise as her running mate in the 2023 Republican Primary for governor during an event held in Taylor County Wednesday evening.

Craft, who kicked off her campaign on Sept. 13 in Glasgow, quickly got to the point in front of a receptive crowd at Swan’s Landing as she told what characteristics she required when finding a partner “to lead our state in the reigns of the governorship.”

“Character was first. God, family, strong, Kentucky strong, patriotic, trustworthy. It had to be a person who inspires respect who has already shown commitment to our great state of Kentucky. And most important, in public life, someone in whom we can place our full trust.”

Wise is a Taylor County resident and represents Adair, Taylor, Metcalfe, Allen, Monroe and part of Warren counties for the 16th Senate district.

Craft has never been elected to office but is well known in political circles. She served as an ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has endorsed one of her opponents in the race, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents the 1st congressional district, which includes Adair County, has endorsed Craft.

Craft joins Cameron, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, State Auditor Mike Harmon, and State Rep. Savannah Maddox as candidates in the Republican Primary for governor. Gov. Andy Beshear has filed for re-election on the Democratic ticket.

More details about Wednesday’s event will be available in next week’s issue of the Community Voice.