Shelia Krahn, 61, of Columbia, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at her home.

She was born December 4, 1957 in Adair County to the late Harmon & Mary Frances Shirley Munday. She attended Solid Rock Church and was a homemaker.

Survivors Include:

Her Husband – Russell Krahn, II of Columbia

Mother-in-law – Jessie Hood of Columbia

Step-Mother-in-law – Charlene Krahn of Pekin, IL

Cousins – Cathy Wooten, Ricky Page, Teresa (Barry) Rose, Mike (Marilyn) Shirley, Brenda (Homer) Simpson & Donnie (Phyllis) Shirley

Brothers-in-law – Daniel (Heather) Krahn & Lonnie (Kara) Krahn all of Illinois

Sisters-in-law – Tonya (Scott) Watson & Rochelle Adams all of Illinois

Several other relatives & friends

At Shelia’s request, her body has been donated to medical research and a service will be held later by the family.

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

