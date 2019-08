On Saturday, August 10, Adair County Sheriff’s office was investigating a complaint of drug activity in the Glens Fork community of Adair County.

William Perkins, 58, of Adair County was arrested at 12:49 p.m. approximately 8 miles south of Columbia after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located at the residence he was occupying.

Perkins was lodged in Adair County Regional Jail by Chief Deputy Justin Cross and the Sheriff’s office is continuing an investigation.