Sheriff’s office arrests two on drug charges and outstanding warrants after traffic stop.

On Thursday, Sept. 12 at approximately 11 p.m., K-9 deputy Josh Durbin observed a red dodge truck that was operated by Kyle Leishner of Columbia.

He also observed a passenger in the vehicle that he believed to be Wyatt Long, 32, also of Adair County.

Deputy Durbin had knowledge that both individuals had outstanding Circuit Court warrants for their arrest in Adair and Casey counties.

Deputy Durbin initiated contact and Kyle Leishner was taken into custody without incident.

When Long was taken into custody, he began to resist his arrest. Deputy Durbin was able to gain control of Long and place him in custody without injury to either party. Long was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Leishner was arrested on outstanding Circuit Court warrant for Casey County.

Wyatt Long was arrested on for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding Adair County Circuit Court indictment.

K-9 Deputy Josh Durbin was assisted by Deputy Joey Keith. The Adair County Sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.